SUNBURY — Shikellamy School District board directors will vote on whether to furlough 11 teachers and shutter Beck Elementary on May 14.
The furlough is the first since 2011 when 41 staff members, including 17 teachers, were furloughed due to a $5.1 million deficit in its 2011-12 budget.
Out of the 11 teacher positions being considered for furlough, eight are elementary, two are business and one is a high school physical education position. Bendle said only eight of the teachers would be furloughed; two of the positions would be eliminated through attrition and one would come back as a virtual academy teacher.
In addition, four paraprofessional positions will be voted to be eliminated, Superintendent Jason Bendle said.
During a Zoom meeting Thursday night, directors met at the administration building on Packer Island and sat six feet apart and wore masks. Nearly 300 people logged in to hear the news about the potential furloughs.
Bendle and business manager Dave Sinopoli told the board and public the district is facing a $2.5 million shortfall heading into next year.
Bendle said the COVID-19 situation complicates school finances and with the furloughs, the district would save nearly $1 million.
"Now the state is telling school districts to expect flat funding or worse," Bendle said Thursday night during a Shikellamy school board work session.
"This means an additional loss to Shikellamy in the amount of approximately $300,000 or more. This impacts next year's budget and creates a deficit of $2.5 million for 2020-21. The COVID-19 situation left many Americans unemployed and the district cannot project the impact this will have on Earned Income Tax collections, which could swing the deficit to $3 million or $3.5 million for 2020-21," he said.
Bendle said with no changes to district expenditures, the Shikellamy School District can make it two to three years before going broke.
"State and federal funding are not keeping pace with expenditures. For the future of Shikellamy, significant changes are needed and very tough decisions will have to be made to reduce expenditures. We either do it now or later and if it is later, it will be much worse."
Director and school board President Wendy Wiest said she wanted the public to be able to comment on the furloughs during Thursday's meeting.
"The school district experiences annual increases each year in special education costs, salaries, benefits, state retirement contributions, and outside cyber and charter school costs," Wiest explained to the board.
Wiest took notes throughout the meeting and directed Bendle to answer questions from the general public who called in to voice their concerns about the furloughs and class sizes.
Bendle said class sizes currently are 14 to 27 students, while with the furloughs class sizes will go to 19 to 27.
The other news out of the work session is directors will also vote on whether or not to shutter Beck Elementary and transform the building into the district administration offices, host the 6th- through 12th-grade virtual academy classes, and rent a section to the Intermediate Unit at a price of $93,000 per year.
The district would then put the current administration building, located on Packer Island, up for sale.
The restructuring would make Oaklyn and Priestley Elementary Schools the district's K-through 2nd-grade buildings, Chief Shikellamy Elementary the district's 3rd- through 5th-grade building and leave the middle school and high school as they are currently.
The move will save the district $1.5 million based on the restructuring of the elementary schools and the repurposing of Beck Elementary for the start of the 21-22 school year.
"When I came to the district in June, acting Superintendent Tom Scholvin told me to look into a potential restructuring," he said.
No changes would be made next school year regarding school buildings, Bendle said.
Wiest said she plans on checking with the state Department of Health to see how the district could host the May 14 meeting outside so the public would be able to attend and practice social distancing.