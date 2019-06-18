MILTON — A Berwick man died Tuesday in a massive mid-afternoon crash on Interstate 80 involving at least four tractor-trailers and a compact car.
Northumberland County Coroner Jim Kelley and Deputy Coroner James Gotlob pronounced Earl McCormick Jr. 74, the driver of a truck hauling garbage, dead at the scene at 3:10 p.m.
An autopsy has been scheduled for 8 a.m. Thursday at Forensic Pathology Associates, Allentown, Kelley said Tuesday night.
Any other injuries that might have occurred in the crash were not being reported by police, who were still at the scene of the accident at 9 p.m., according to a police dispatcher at the Milton State Police barracks.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the accident occurred at 1:35 p.m.
It happened in a driving rainstorm, on the westbound lane of I-80, about two miles from exit 215, Limestoneville.
State Police, Milton barracks, assisted by fire and rescue personnel from Turbot Township and Warrior Run, shut down the westbound lane, leaving hundreds of cars and 18-wheel tractor trailers with nowhere to go, and no detours available.
Alex Cebo, was on his way to Chicago and said he only saw the trucks swerving in front of him. He could not say who caused what or what vehicles were involved. "Just glad it wasn't me. Guess I'll be here for a while."
Marlin Williamson was driving a tractor-trailer from Connecticut to Cleveland when the accident happened.
Williams said "it was raining hard. All I could see was one of the trucks, the Fed Ex-Ground truck swerving, probably trying to avoid hitting the other truck. As a truck driver, seeing this really shook me up." He was standing outside his truck, which was shut down in non-moving traffic. "I guess I'll get back in my cabin," he said.
At about 3 p.m. traffic was shut down in both westbound and eastbound lanes as fire police tried to move some of the westbound traffic across the grass area separating the lanes of travel into the eastbound lane and off I-80 via exit 215. Trucks and cars were detoured back to Interstate 180, where they could resume their trips west on I-80.
PennDOT officials expected the road to be closed for several hours.
At 6 p.m., Milton state police investigators said they were still trying to sort out what happened and how it happened.