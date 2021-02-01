HARRISBURG — Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar is resigning after administration officials acknowledged Monday that the department had failed to advertise a proposed change to the state Constitution to allow adult survivors of childhood sex abuse to sue the Catholic Church and other organizations that covered up for predators.
Effective Friday, Boockvar is leaving the administration following three years with the department, including two years as secretary of the commonwealth. The department is also immediately instituting new controls, including additional tracking and notifications of constitutional amendments, to ensure similar failings do not occur in the future, Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement. The governor has asked the Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General to review the situation and make additional recommendations to improve the department’s process for handling constitutional amendments.
“The delay caused by this human error will be heartbreaking for thousands of survivors of childhood sexual assault, advocates and legislators, and I join the Department of State in apologizing to you. I share your anger and frustration that this happened, and I stand with you in your fight for justice," Wolf said.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the Department of State’s error is “Shameful” and called for “All options” to be explored to correct the problem. Shapiro has said that the change could legally be made through a normal piece of legislation but Republican lawmakers have resisted doing that, arguing it would be unconstitutional to retroactively change the statute of limitations without first changing the state Constitution.
“I’ve always believed that accountability and leadership must be a cornerstone of public service. While I only became aware of the mistake last week, and immediately took steps to alert the administration to the error, I accept responsibility on behalf of the department," Boockvar said in a statement provided by the governor's office.
To amend the Constitution, the change can now not be on the ballot until 2023 because it must be considered in two separate legislative sessions.
The proposed amendment, which is in response to the child sexual abuse by Catholic clergy, first passed the legislature as House Bill 963 in November 2019. The Department of State was constitutionally required to advertise the wording of the proposed constitutional amendment in two newspapers in every county, in each of the three months before the next general election when members of the General Assembly are elected. That advertising did not occur before the 2020 general election.
In a statement, the Department of State apologized for the mistake, blaming it on “simple human error.”
Officials in the Department of State discovered the flub when they began preparing for the General Assembly to pass the legislation proposing the change for a second time. The state House had already approved the proposal twice, and a Senate action on the proposal was underway.