An external investigation into an incident at an LGBTQ+ residence at Bucknell University earlier this year found no evidence that the actions of more than a dozen students were “motivated by bias,” university president John Bravman said Monday.
In what he called a “final update” to the May 13 incident at Bucknell’s affinity house for LGBTA+ students, Bravman said the consequences for students or members of the university's public safety team involved in the incident would not be disclosed.
In addition, the university will review its campus safety protocols.
"After reviewing the facts, it is ever more clear that we must recommit to a focus on the important and necessary work of creating a sense of belonging for everyone in the Bucknell community," Bravman wrote in a message to students and employees.
On May 13, about 20 male students descended upon Fran’s House, one of the university’s affinity houses for like-minded students named after Fran McDaniel, the late director of the LGBT Office. Students arrived outside the property, banged on windows and doors, flashed the residents, tried to climb through a window and urinated on the porch.
The actions were reviewed by the Community Conduct Board to see if any violation of Bucknell’s code of conduct occurred. Additionally, the university hired law firm Cozen O’Connor, which conducted more than 40 interviews just a few days before graduation. Cozen O'Connor, Bravman wrote Monday, "completed an alternative student disciplinary process, and imposed appropriate sanctions.”
Bucknell University seniors involved in the reported harassment were barred from commencement ceremonies on May 23.
Bravman said previously the university had reached out to the Union County District Attorney’s office. Union County DA Peter Johnson was not in the office on Monday to return calls to The Daily Item.
Among the findings from Cozen O’Connor's investigation was that the “behavior of the students involved clearly damaged the sense of safety and belonging for the residents of Fran’s House, especially given their repeated requests for the students to leave, which were ignored by some until Public Safety arrived."
The investigation also “found no evidence that the students … were motivated by bias against the residents and their affinity as an LGBTQ+ community.”
According to a letter from Fran’s House residential adviser Tyler Luong to Bravman the morning after the incident, Public Safety officials were slow to respond and ignored the students from the LGBTQ+ home when they did respond to the university-owned home.
“When Public Safety arrived, they laughed at the situation,” he wrote to the president.
The university, Bravman said, also needs “additional practical training and a cultural assessment” of the Department of Public Safety. The university will bring in campus safety experts to review protocols and “assess our campus culture in regard to Public Safety.”
Bravman also said the university has made the house "the permanent campus affinity house for LGBTQ+ students and their allies, per the request of its residents," he said. "We have begun renovations to create a space where the students feel ownership and recognition as an integral part of our community. More extensive renovations will be completed in the summer of 2022.”