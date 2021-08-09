Michael Pascucci was the first member of his family to attend college. He said he was pushed by his father, whose education ended in grade school.
On Monday, Pascucci wanted to provide a push for future students at his alma mater: He pledged more than $40 million to the university — including 30 million to fund a scholarship program. It is the largest one-time commitment in the school's history.
Most of the funding will support unrestricted financial aid endowment through the Pascucci Family Scholarship. Approximately $10 million will go toward improvements in and around Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium.
“The extraordinary generosity of Michael Pascucci will have a permanent impact on our University’s most imperative calling — ensuring that the power and opportunity of a Bucknell education is accessible,” university President John Bravman said of the gift. “Many future generations of Bucknellians to come will owe a deep gratitude and appreciation for the generosity of Michael, his family and the Pascucci Family Foundation. On their behalf, we extend a heartfelt thank-you.”
Pascucci, a 1958 BU graduate, says his commitment is about offering the students of tomorrow the same kinds of life-changing opportunities that opened up the world for him.
“I feel that life is up to the individual, that what you do with your own life is your choice,” Pascucci says. “But everyone doesn’t get the same chances or have the opportunity to do their best. If the only reason some students can't go to Bucknell is because of finances, then I want to help them have a chance. What they do at Bucknell is strictly up to them, but I want them to get that shot.”
His major in finance at Bucknell gave Pascucci his start in the finance industry, which he began while pursuing an MBA in the evenings. His career progressed through a string of successful ventures, including one of the nation’s largest independent automobile leasing and finance companies, the private investment company Duck Pond Associates and the Sebonack Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y., which he developed and still owns today. He also founded a television station, WLNY, which he said was a passion born out of a course in television, radio and film at Bucknell.
Pascucci established the Pascucci Family Scholarship more than 20 years ago to support students with demonstrated financial need, without other restrictions.
“There are students who we want at Bucknell today who can't come because of financial issues; I want to be part of the equation that eliminates that,” Pascucci said. “The more financial aid we can offer to students in the future, the better — and the better the students we're going to get, who will help Bucknell maintain the high standard it already has. They will make Bucknell even better.”
The remaining funding, about $10 million, will go toward athletics enhancements, including the new Michael C. Pascucci Team Center and a turf practice field offering additional training and practice space for eight men’s and women’s teams.
“Enhancements like the Pascucci Family Athletics Complex enable Bucknell to excel as a highly competitive NCAA Division I school with one of the broadest men’s and women’s athletics programs in all of college sports,” says Jermaine Truax, director of athletics & recreation. “Michael Pascucci’s commitments to both financial aid and athletics will help Bucknell fulfill our mission of helping our student-athletes reach their fullest potential, on and off the field.”