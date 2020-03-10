Bucknell University is joining a growing number of U.S. colleges shutting down in-class instruction and teaching students remotely for the rest of the semester in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
In a letter to students, faculty and staff late Tuesday afternoon, Bucknell President John C. Bravman explained his university's decision to follow dozens of other schools like Columbia, Harvard, Stanford and the University of Washington that are canceling in-classroom instruction and sending students home.
"Like you, I have seen the reports of the virus spreading across the globe and the U.S., including Pennsylvania. And, like you, I have been concerned about the potential impact it will have on the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff," Bravman wrote. "This has not been an easy decision to make, and I understand how challenging it will be for our campus community. However, I strongly believe that faced with such uncertainty, we have no choice but to pursue these actions. Bucknell has always been a community that comes together in the face of adversity. This is one of those times, and I am counting on your patience and assistance as we work through it together."
Susquehanna University administrators met late Tuesday afternoon to discuss the situation but emerged without making any public announcement.
Many are paying close attention.
While understanding the difficult situation universities are in as the coronavirus disease continues to spread across the country, Carol Handlan, vice president of the downtown revitalization organization Selinsgrove Projects Inc., said sending students home nearly two months before commencement would affect the community.
"If Susquehanna decides to not have students return it will no doubt have a devastating economic impact on our downtown; especially the restaurants, who are highly dependent on students and their families," she said.
Bucknell students were scheduled to return from spring break on Monday, but classes have been canceled through Wednesday, March 18, to prepare for the transition to a remote education for the next two months.
Students are being asked to move out of on-campus housing by 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. Classes will resume on Thursday, March 19, Bravman said.
Many students will have to stay on campus and Division 1 student-athletes will be contacted by Athletic Director Jermaine Truax.
As of Tuesday evening, in-season athletics are continuing as scheduled, said Jon Terry, Bucknell's associate athletic director, communications. A decision has not been made regarding out-of-season athletics, he said.
The campus will remain open and all staff and faculty will be working as normal, Bravman said.
"While I realize this decision will immediately raise a large number of questions and concerns, including those related to (May 17) commencement, I would respectfully ask you to hold your individual inquiries as we continue to navigate this complex situation. Decisions on a range of issues are pending and will be addressed serially," he said in the statement.
At Bloomsburg University, leaders announced Tuesday the extension of spring break by at least one week as Pennsylvania deals with the spread of coronavirus throughout the state.
In a statement released on the university website, university officials have said while there are no reported or confirmed cases on campus, March spring break will be extended until at least March 23.
"Out of an abundance of concern for all members of the BU family, we are extending the spring break for our students by one week, with classes anticipated to resume on Monday, March 23," the statement reads. "During this extension, faculty will be provided training, both locally and remotely, specific to online course delivery methods. This will enable continuity of instruction if further delays of our students’ return to campus become warranted."
Additionally, all university-sponsored travel has been canceled, including travel for "faculty, staff and students, including (but not limited to) professional development and other non-essential business activities. Non-essential travel includes regional, statewide, national and international travel. We are basing this decision on current social distancing best practices to limit and prevent disease transmission. Through technology, we will seek opportunities to host certain events remotely."
The university is also suspending all "university-sponsored non-athletics events and gatherings, including those planned by registered student organizations, conference travel, club or intramural sports and other non-credit experiences. As part of this change, Bloomsburg will be restricting visitors to campus during this period."