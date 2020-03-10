Bucknell University's students will transition to a "remote education mode" for the remainder of the semester the university announced this afternoon. Class will resume online on March 19.
While saying there are no known or suspected cases at Bucknell, university officials made the decision this afternoon as they continue to monitor its potential risk to students, faculty and staff both on campus and abroad.
Officials at Susquehanna University were meeting Tuesday evening, according to spokeswomen Amanda O'Rourke.
"Out of concern for the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff, the University announced Tuesday, March 10, that it will transition to a remote education mode for the remainder of the semester," Bucknell officials reported in an update this afternoon. "Classes are cancelled Monday, March 16, through Wednesday, March 18, 2020, so that faculty and staff can plan for delivering remote educational activities. Classes will resume remotely on Thursday, March 19."
Campus will remain open the university noted and all staff and faculty "should report as normal."
According to the release, students are instructed to move out of on-campus housing by 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. Students who feel they must remain on campus may complete an online petition form sent to them by Dean Amy Badal.
Division I athletes will be contacted by Athletic Director Jermaine Truax.
Bloomsburg University has extended spring break by at least a week as Pennsylvania deals with the spread of the coronavirus throughout the state.
In a statement released on the university website this afternoon, university officials have said while there are no reported or confirmed cases on campus, break will be extended until at least March 23.
"Out of an abundance of concern for all members of the BU family, we are extending the spring break for our students by one week, with classes anticipated to resume on Monday, March 23," the statement reads. "During this extension, faculty will be provided training, both locally and remotely, specific to online course delivery methods. This will enable continuity of instruction if further delays of our students’ return to campus become warranted."
Additionally, all university-sponsored travel has been canceled, including travel for "faculty, staff, and students, including (but not limited to) professional development and other non-essential business activities. Non-essential travel includes regional, state-wide, national, and international travel. We are basing this decision on current social distancing best practices to limit and prevent disease transmission. Through technology, we will seek opportunities to host certain events remotely."
The university is also suspending all "University-sponsored non-Athletics events and gatherings, including those planned by registered student organizations, conference travel, club or intramural sports, and other non-credit experiences. As part of this change, BU will be restricting visitors to campus during this period."
Also on Tuesday, West Chester University announced it is suspending in-person instruction, and will use alternate modes of instruction for the rest of the spring semester.
This is a developing story. More details will be published as they become available.