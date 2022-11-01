LEWISBURG — A 21-year-old Bucknell University student faces 44 misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy after university police said he had placed video equipment in a men's restroom in a dormitory club, according to court documents.
Matthew Nowell, of White House Station, New Jersey, was charged Tuesday by the Bucknell University Public Safety Police after a New Jersey detective alerted campus police they were investigating the man for alleged child porn, according to court documents.
Police said the detective told officers some of the videos captured depicted individuals exposing themselves while using a public bathroom.
According to an email sent from university President John Bravman to the campus community, the equipment was located in the Uptown Club in Swartz Hall. The student will not be permitted back on campus, Bravman wrote.
Swartz Hall is home to first-year students as well as upperclassmen, according to the university's website. Uptown is an on-campus event space for Bucknell students located within the hall.
Bucknell University spokesperson Mike Ferlazzo also declined comment on the case on Tuesday.
Bravman said Nowell was charged by Campus Safety on Oct. 21. Bravman said the equipment has likely been in place since January 2021.
The university has set up a hotline — 570-577-2222 — for anyone "who thinks they could have been recorded in the Uptown men’s bathroom," Bravman wrote. "Individuals who are identified in the video footage will be contacted by public safety.
"Initial forensics indicate that no video files were shared with third parties or any other individuals," he said.
Bravman said in the email that counseling services are available to any member of the campus community who requests support.
"Bucknell Public Safety is coordinating closely with the Union County District Attorney and other law enforcement agencies and will continue to conduct its investigation with urgency and respect for victim privacy," Bravman wrote. "The announcement was made at this time because of the scope and complexity of the investigation. All evidence will be maintained securely with disclosure limited to law enforcement purposes."
Bravman said the university has taken immediate and significant actions.
"Public Safety inspected all public campus restrooms to locate any additional hidden devices and none were found. Routine inspection of public campus restrooms for hidden devices will continue," he wrote to students.
"The security and safety of our campus is of the utmost importance. I am deeply disturbed by the actions of the suspect, and emphasize that Bucknell is fully committed to protecting the privacy and well-being of our community."