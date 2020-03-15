It won't be known for 72 to 96 hours whether a Bucknell University student tested on Sunday for COVID-19 has the virus.
In a message to the university's students and their families, faculty and staff later Sunday, Bucknell President John Bravman said it could take three days for test results to come back.
Earlier in the day, a statement on Bucknell's website indicated a student was tested for a suspected case of COVID-19 at Evangelical Community Hospital.
"Bucknell Student Health has been in direct contact with infection control personnel at the hospital, and the Pennsylvania Department of Health has been advised," the release stated.
The student, whom Bravman could not identify due to federal privacy laws, visited New York City during part of spring break and returned to their single room in the upperclassman tower of Swartz Hall on or about Thursday.
"Shortly after returning to campus, the student began to feel ill and self-isolated in their room," Bravman wrote. "The student also sought guidance from the local Department of Health."
The student contacted Bucknell Student Health and after describing the symptoms the students had, was transported to the hospital for testing. In accordance with Bucknell protocols, the student was then transported to a non-residence hall where they will remain in mandatory quarantine while test results are pending, Bravman said.
"If the COVID-19 test is positive, either the state or the Union County Health Department will engage its own protocols to identify and inform any individuals who may have had recent prolonged contact with the student," Bravman continued. "Once the student left campus for the hospital this morning and after learning of potential exposure, we immediately sent staff to Swartz Hall to thoroughly clean the nearest bathroom, stairwells, public areas and door handles."
Bravman said he would continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.
Bucknell officials said the student had been in self-isolation prior to testing and had minimal exposure to the campus community. Bucknell students were on spring break last week. Campus was closed for the semester and students have been moving out of campus since mid-week. All students must be off campus by Tuesday and remote learning is scheduled to begin on Thursday.
Evangelical Community Hospital spokeswoman Deanna Hollenbach said hospital officials would have no comment on the testing.
"In respect to and in conservation of patient privacy under HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) obligations, Evangelical Community Hospital will not be commenting on COVID-19 testing — the numbers being tested and/or individual testing results," Hollenbach wrote in an email message. "Patient privacy is a key tenet of the hospital, as is safety. Every measure for patient and employee safety is being taken by all staff, and if at any time the public is compromised, the hospital will issue a public advisory."