Bucknell and Susquehanna university both announced their intention to return to full in-person instruction this fall, including SU resuming its Global Opportunities study abroad program.
According to a release from Susquehanna, its Global Opportunities program will also resume travel for study-abroad experiences in accordance with U.S. State Department guidelines and host-country protocols.
“As has been the case throughout the pandemic, our planning and decision-making will continue to focus on the health and safety of our students and employees,” said University President Jonathan Green.
Although the constantly changing nature of the pandemic may require the university to adjust plans, it is believed expanded availability of the COVID-19 vaccine will allow students to return to fully in-person instruction, a release noted.
“The pandemic has affirmed the advantages of residential learning in a higher education community,” Green said. “While our faculty, staff, and students created remarkably rich learning opportunities across our curriculum, we were reminded of how much richer those experiences are when we are together.”
Susquehanna has maintained a hybrid learning environment throughout the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters.
Earlier Friday, Bucknell announced it will continue in-person instruction for the fall 2021 semester and will resume its regular, unmodified academic calendar in the fall and potentially the spring 2022 semester, barring a COVID-19 resurgence.
Bucknell will continue to adhere to its COVID-19 class schedule next fall, which allows 30 minutes between classes for aerosol dispersion and additional cleaning, if needed.
First-year students will arrive Aug. 18 for orientation, with fall semester classes beginning Aug. 23. Unlike fall 2020, there will be a fall break and Thanksgiving break. Fall classes will end Dec. 7, with final exams finishing Dec. 16.
Spring semester classes will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, with spring break scheduled from March 12 to 20, 2022. Commencement for the Class of 2022 is scheduled for May 22, 2022.