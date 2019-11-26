Jahrid Burgess and Samantha Delcamp now face homicide charges for what troopers said was their part in the death of 3-year-old Arabella Parker.
Burgess, 19, and Parker's mother Delcamp, 24, both of Trevorton, appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic Tuesday afternoon. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz charged both with homicide following Parker's death on Friday. While Parker remained in the hospital on life support, Matulewicz said if Arabella were to die he would file the homicide charges.
Gembic revoked the $500,000 bail he set for Burgess and the $200,000 he set for Delcamp. Both are charged with homicide.
Gembic denied bail for both Burgess and Delcamp and remanded both of them to jail. An agitated Burgess demanded bail and said he would vigorously fight to proclaim his innocence while telling Gembic he felt unsafe in prison.
Earlier in the day, Matulewicz withdrew charges of aggravated assault on Burgess and troopers arrived at the Northumberland County Jail and Snyder County Jail to arrest the couple.
Stonington state troopers say Burgess beat Arabella so badly she needed part of her brain removed. Arabella was on life support for more than a month before she succumbed to the injuries Friday.
