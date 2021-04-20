At least one person was hurt when a car and an all-terrain vehicle collided in the area of Routes 61 and 487 near Masser's restaurant Tuesday night.
The crash closed Route 487 completely and one lane of Route 61 in the area of the crash during the emergency response and police investigation.
A Life Flight helicopter responded to the crash and several firefighters from at least Elysburg, Shamokin and Stonington could be seen, along with rescue personnel and police, including state police.
State police representatives at the scene of the crash said further details would be released following their investigation.
According to public 911 radio communications, at least one person was hurt and was ejected from a vehicle during the crash at approximately 8:30 p.m.