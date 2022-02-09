MILTON — Emergency crews battled a two-alarm commercial building fire along Route 405 in West Chillisquaque Township early Wednesday afternoon at Italian Terrace Restaurant.
The first call went around 1:08 p.m. followed by a second that had fire crews from Northumberland and Union counties responding.
According to Fire Chief James Blount of William Cameron Engine Co. in Lewisburg, when the crews arrived they found the restaurant with heavy smoke at the left rear side of the building.
Blount said fire crews were able to get inside and located the fire above the kitchen area which, he said, extended to the majority of the restaurant. He said that the building had sustained “significant damage.”
According to Blount, previous renovations done to the building created different pockets which allowed the fire to easily travel through the building.
Blount said his crew did their job so far as suppression and overhauling of the building.
No injuries were reported.
Cause of the fire is still unknown. Blount said the investigation has been turned over to the state fire marshal to determine what caused the fire.
Trooper James Nizinski, a fire marshal with the state police, was still on scene hours after the fire started and said the investigation into what started the fire is ongoing.
Firefighters from William Cameron were assisted by departments from Milton, White Deer, Turbotville, Warrior Run and Northumberland.