SELINSGROVE — A 125-year-old Selinsgrove church was heavily damaged in a fire Monday morning.
Dauntless Hook & Ladder Assistant Fire Chief Colin Rice said he saw heavy smoke pouring out of Salem Lutheran Church, 899 Salem Road, when he arrived shortly after the 10:19 a.m. emergency call was made.
"It was all interior damage to the basement and sanctuary," Rice said. "The sanctuary is a complete loss."
No one was in the church when the fire broke out in the basement of the brick building, he said.
State police fire marshal James Nizinski was called to the scene and determined it was an accidental electrical fire, Rice said.
Responding to the two-alarm fire were first responders from Selinsgrove, Hummels Wharf, Shamokin Dam, Kreamer, Middleburg, Kratzerville, Freeburg, Fremont, New Berlin, Sunbury, Northumberland, Milton and DH&L Ambulance.