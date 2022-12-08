Nine former Mount Carmel football players were charged with hazing by the state's Attorney General's office on Thursday, more than two years after an incident shut down the Red Tornadoes' season.
The charges emerged following two separate incidents that occurred during the 2020 season, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Thursday in a press release.
The Attorney General's office began an investigation into the incident after the case was referred to them by the Northumberland County District Attorney's office.
According to Thursday's release, the investigation revealed that in two separate incidents football players were invited to a teammate's house to watch game footage. During the watch party, captains Reed Witowski, Damon Dowkus and another captain who was a juvenile at the time, and other members of the team burned the new starting players with lit burning sticks and sparklers as part of an informal initiation.
The team captains, Witowski, Dowkus, and another individual who was a juvenile at the time, have been charged with hazing, simple assault, and intimidation of a victim. Other members of the team including, Tyler Owens, Michael Balichik, and four others who were juveniles at the time of the incident, have been charged with hazing and criminal conspiracy to commit Hazing.
"Our school district became aware today of the conclusion to a hazing investigation conducted by the Pennsylvania State Attorney General’s Office involving our varsity football team that occurred off school grounds and came to light to our school district in the Fall of 2020," Mount Carmel Area School District Superintendent Pete Cheddar said in a statement to the media.
The school district’s internal response was immediately put into place as a result of the information that came to our attention over two years ago, Cheddar said.
Cheddar said the school board and administration reviewed Hazing Board Policy (Policy 247) and made necessary updates.
The district updated the athletic policy and athletic parent and student Handbook to include expectations for all students related to anti-hazing, Cheddar said.
All student-athletes involved in extracurriculars complete a National Federation of High School Sports Anti-Hazing Course once per academic year before participating in any sport at Mount Carmel Area School District. Students must hand in a course completion certificate to their respective head coach, he said.
All coaches, teachers, and staff of extracurricular activities complete a Hazing Informational Course, once per school year, via the Vector Solutions Safe Schools Platform. Course completion is tracked through our Athletic and District Office, Cheddar said.
"Our district will continue to bring in guest speakers to meet with our students to review topics such as bullying, online and in-person threats, social media awareness, and hazing. (Past speakers include the PA State Attorney General's Office and Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office," he said.
"Fostering a positive environment for our students both on and off campus is and always will be of the utmost importance to our school district. Ultimately our district plan will be to work collaboratively as a learning community, with parents/guardians, students, and staff, to do whatever is necessary to best support a safe and welcoming environment both in the classroom and on the athletic field. Due to the confidentiality of this matter, the school district will not be making any further comment at this time."
Mount Carmel Township Police Chief Brian Hollenbush said his department is also not commenting on the case because they didn't handle the investigation.
"This came to us and then went to the Northumberland County District Attorney's Office, who requested the attorney general's office because of a conflict," he said. "The attorney general's office took the case and we had no further involvement."
This matter is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Joseph Sembrot.
The district took the action of forfeiting the season following the investigation involving several football players at an off-campus gathering. The district learned of the incident after a ChildLine call came to the Mount Carmel Township Police Department, officials said.
The actual criminal complaints were not logged in and more information on the incident is expected once the complaints are filed.
Mount Carmel District Judge Bill Cole is expected to recuse from the case.