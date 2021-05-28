Francis Scarcella
James Haynes was driving near his home on South Poplar Street in Mount Carmel on Friday afternoon when he saw flames shooting out of second-floor windows of homes just down the street from his home.
After calling 911 in what turned into a two-alarm blaze that affected four homes, Haynes said he ran inside to see if residents needed help.
Mount Carmel Fire Chief John Janolek said he was unsure about the number of people living inside the four homes — from 235 to 241 S. Poplar St. — involved in the fire, but said all families escaped safely and are being taken care of by the Red Cross.
Haynes said he lives a few houses down on Poplar Street.
“I got out the van and saw fire coming out of the windows,” he said. “I called 911 and went in the house at 237. I saw people coming down the stairs and then one of them went back in for the cats. I had to go back in three or four times and then they finally came out.
“I was just trying to help anyone that needed. I wanted to make sure everyone got out safely.”
Fire crews from across southern Northumberland County were called to the scene, along with the rehabilitation unit from Montour County. Heavy flames were still present in 241 Poplar Street more than an hour after the first call went out.
“It was pretty big flames were coming out most of the windows,” Haynes said. “An air conditioner exploded and then it ran wild. It really started to spread after that.”
Janolek said the fire is being ruled undetermined as of now because the more than 60 firefighters worked for more than three hours to get the blaze put out and the area under control.
“For the time of the day this happened these guys did an amazing job,” he said. “They really worked today.”
At around 2:15 p.m., firefighters were being called to leave the structure but some didn’t hear the call because of a mishap with radios crossing over each other, Jalonek said.
“This was nothing more than a mishap and we got it under control quickly and no one got hurt,” he said.
There was eventually a partial collapse, according to public 911 radio communications.
Janolek said fire officials will visit the scene Saturday and continue to investigate.