DEWART — Fire officials confirmed that one person was killed in a fast-moving fire in Dewart this morning.
Warrior Run Fire Chief Doug Funk said the remains of one person were recovered from the scene. He did not identify the individual.
The fire broke out before noon along the 2600 block of Turbot Ave. in Delaware Township. Originally, after the fire was brought under control, Funk said one person was unaccounted for.
"Two people lived there," Funk said as the search continued earlier. "One is unaccounted for. The other person got out."
A neighbor, Tonya Sellard, who lives a few homes down the road said a man who was confined to a wheelchair and his caregiver lived there.
The first call came at about 11:40 a.m. Funk said there were multiple problems in fighting the fire.
"It was fully engulfed when we arrived," he said. "It's a one story home and by 12:30 p.m. the structure was nearly completely destroyed." A car still stood parked in the garage, which was totally destroyed.
Firefighters had to deal with freezing temperatures.
According to AccuWeather, temperature in Dewart at 12:30 p.m. was 15 degrees, but with winds gusting up to 20 mph, the "real feel" was 1 degree.
"Fighting this fire in this cold was tough because the water kept freezing," Funk said. "That also made it slippery for our people, and dangerous."
The fire began with heavy flames in the middle of the structure, Funk said and moved rapidly due to the wind.
Funk said the cause of the fire was as yet unknown.
Warrior Run personnel were assisted by fire companies from Muncy, Milton, and Montgomery.
This a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.