DORNSIFE — Two unused vehicles and a camper were destroyed after debris from a burn barrel caught them on fire on Thursday afternoon in Little Mahanoy Township, according to Herndon First Assistant Fire Chief Ron Hinkley.
The accidental fire, which also caused heat damage to the one-story home at 501 Dornsife Mountain Road, is the second fire on the property in 10 years. A blaze in February 2009 destroyed the Myers family home, Hinkley said.
Lykens Fire Company firefighter Joe Lower said he was driving when he saw vehicles burning and made the initial fire call at 12:35 p.m. Owners Todd and Nadine Myers were not home at the time of the incident.
"I noticed it was not just someone burning trash," said Lower.
Hinkley said the fire was initially two-alarm because the vehicles were so close to the home. Once he arrived, he downgraded the incident to a first-alarm since the house was not on fire, he said.
"The vehicles were all burned down to the frame," Hinkley said.
Four juveniles were home without the parents, but Hinkley said the eldest sibling was old enough to be watching the others. No occupants or nearby chickens or goats were injured, he said.
The scene was cleared and firefighters packed up by 1:40 p.m.
In addition to Herndon and Lykens, emergency units from Hickory Corners, Pillow, Trevorton Volunteer, AREA Services, Lower Augusta Township and Dalmatia responded to the scene. Units from Sunbury and Shamokin were also on standby.
The cause of the fire from 2009 was unable to be determined by a state police fire marshal. Eight people, including the Myers and six children under the age of 16, were affected by the blaze.