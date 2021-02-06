SUNBURY — Police said they are continuing to investigate an incident in the city on Saturday that saw officers from several Valley police departments swarm to an Arch Street residence.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said the investigation continued through Saturday night following the afternoon incident around 3 p.m. when passing motorists saw a man with his hands tied behind his back running down Arch Street toward 4th Street.
Hare said police continue to gather information and although he originally thought with the initial investigation charges may not be warranted, additional information has transpired.
“This is still an active investigation and we will see where it goes,” he said Saturday night. “If any charges are filed we will update the public.”
Following initial reports Saturday afternoon, departments from Shamokin Dam, Shamokin, Zerbe Township, Milton, Selinsgrove, Buffalo Valley, Point Township and Northumberland, along with Sunbury Fire Department, Sunbury Fire Police and Americus Ambulance Company and state police from Selinsgrove and Stonington all joined Sunbury at the scene, Hare said.
This is not the first time police have been called to 336 Arch St. Police were called to the residence last August, where a resident was faced with a felony charge of discharging a firearm after Sunbury police responded to a call of multiple shots fired.
“It was a precautionary measure after the incident that occurred over the summer,” Hare said of the large response.
Officers drew their service weapons and demanded the residents come outside. Two residents exited the home and were taken into custody, while two others remained inside, Hare said.
People began to gather on Arch Street to watch the events unfold until police shut down the area. Police also warned residents to stay inside their homes.
About 30 minutes into the situation, police said officers entered the home and took the last two people into custody.
Hare said the individual who had his hands tied behind his back jumped out of a first-floor window and took off running which led to the 911 calls.
Police spoke to the individuals inside the home who said the man was acting out of control. One of the residents restrained him by tying his hands and was ready to call police, but the man fled, police said.
The individual, who police said they were not naming at this time, was being treated for small injuries, Hare said.
“We thank all the departments that came to support us and again this was a precautionary measure as we didn’t have any idea what was happening when officers first arrived,” Hare said.
Cpl. Brad Slack said there is no threat to the community. “Everyone did a great job with not knowing all the details and we thank all the officers and state police.”