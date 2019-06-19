MIFFLINBURG — Four people are temporarily homeless after their Union County home was heavily damaged by a fire Wednesday morning.
"Four people were home at 10 a.m., the time the fire broke out," said Mifflinburg Hose Company Fire Chief Steve Walters on Wednesday night.
The four were at home at the time, and all escaped injury, Walters said. "They'll probably have to find a place to stay for a while, though."
No further information about the four individuals was available.
Emergency crews were dispatched to the 1300 block of Johnson Mill Road in Buffalo Township just before 10 a.m. for a working structure fire.
When crews arrived, heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the home.
Crews had the flames under control in less than an hour.
"When we arrived, the left rear of the home was fully involved with flames showing above the roof level," said Mifflinburg Hose Company Assistant Chief Wayne Bierly.
"We've got heat and smoke damage throughout the home and heavy damage in the rear," Bierly said.
The cause of the fire was undetermined but Bierly said it seemed accidental. He said a state police fire marshal will be called to investigate.
Assisting Mifflinburg Hose at the scene were fire and rescue personnel from Lewisburg, New Berlin, and White Deer and Union Townships.