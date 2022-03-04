SHAMOKIN DAM — Five people were injured, one critically, in a Friday evening crash on Routes 11-15 that ended with one vehicle on the roof of a Shamokin Dam restaurant and another into the side of the building.
Theresa Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, was in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville after crashing her BMW into several vehicles and through a concrete barrier before landing on the roof of Golden Chopsticks restaurant at 3004 N. Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam Police Chief Timothy Bremigen said.
Paul Schardt was at Eyeland Optical at about 5:45 p.m. when he heard a loud commotion and looked out the window.
"I was looking at a pair of glasses and I heard a crash. I looked out and saw two tires coming down the highway," the Coal Township resident said.
Seconds later, Schardt said, he heard another crash and saw a telephone pole fall.
He, along with a state police trooper and an Eyeland employee, left the store to check out what was happening and saw a minivan had crashed into the side of the nearby Golden Chopsticks restaurant.
Someone spied another vehicle on top of the restaurant's roof.
Two people in the van, a man and a woman, got out of the vehicle, dazed, but able to walk away, Schardt said.
The unidentified trooper rushed to the roof and retrieved a small female child, about 1 1/2 years old, from the car.
The child appeared uninjured, said Schardt.
Another witness who didn't want to give her name said when the trooper opened the door of the vehicle on the roof, a small dog fell out.
First responders administered CPR to the driver of the vehicle, the witness said. Bremigen identified the driver as Risso.
Minutes before, he said, borough police officer Eric Hassenplug was investigating a report of a reckless driver when he came upon a vehicle that had been struck at 8th Avenue in the borough.
"He looked down the Strip (southbound) and saw fire," Bremigen said, of the accident at Golden Chopsticks.
Following an investigation, with the aid of surveillance video provided by businesses on the Strip, Bremigen said police were able to determine that Risso was traveling south on Routes 11-15 when she struck a vehicle near Baldwin Boulevard, and then hit a pickup truck near 8th Avenue.
Risso continued to drive south, crossing over into the northbound lane and into a telephone pole. Her vehicle traveled through the parking lot of the post office, hit a concrete barrier and struck a van parked in the Golden Chopsticks restaurant lot occupied by a couple.
The force of the crash caused Risso's engine to disengage and strike the restaurant as her vehicle catapulted onto the roof, Bremigen said.
In all, five vehicles occupied by 10 people were involved in the incident, Bremigen said. The four other people injured, including a Golden Chopsticks worker, were in satisfactory condition Friday night, he said.
Bremigen said police were still working to determine why Risso was traveling in such a reckless manner.
Shamokin Dam Deputy Fire Chief Jon Gray said his department received the call at about 5:49 p.m.
The van that crashed into the side of the restaurant sparked a small fire and caused at least one injury to a worker inside, Gray said.
"It appears the worker had a shoulder injury," he said.
Crash debris was spread over about one-quarter mile along the Strip, beginning just before 8th Avenue, he said.
Traffic was reduced to one lane in both north and southbound lanes of Routes 11-15 between 10th and 11th avenues for several hours while state police conducted an accident reconstruction investigation.