Shamokin Patrolman Scott Weaver arrested the wrong person on a cocaine possession charge, the city's police chief confirmed.
The criminal case filed against Ashley Lynne Heim, 26, of Trevorton will be withdrawn, according to Shamokin Chief Darwin Tobias.
Tobias said police haven't yet identified the suspect in connection with a November incident when a baggie of "white powder" later confirmed to be cocaine was discovered at the Shamokin Elementary Annex building.
Heim turned the substance over to school officials and was stunned Wednesday to learn she had been charged with a crime.
Tobais said Weaver "got his wires crossed," and Heim is now clear of the charges.
"I don't know what to even say about this," Heim said. "This is just insane."
The Daily Item published a story based on a criminal complaint filed by Weaver in Shamokin District Judge John Gembic's office.
Shamokin Police confirmed the mistake to The Daily Item this afternoon.
More information will be published.