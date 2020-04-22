A Mifflinburg man was driving with a suspended license when he injured two people, including critical injuries to an 11-month-old girl, in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday in Union County, police said.
Tyler Bean-Dowell, 29, of Mifflinburg, faces felony aggravated assault by vehicle and accidents involving death or injury for what troopers say was his involvement in a hit and run crash that sent two people to Geisinger Medical Center by Life Flight. Bean-Dowel was charged by Milton trooper Sara Barrett and was arraigned at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday by Middleburg District Judge Lori Hackenberg.
Bean-Dowell was sent to Union County Jail on $100,000 bail.
One of the victims, Abigail Martin, 23, of Lewisburg, is listed in fair condition at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville. The child, Megan Martin, is listed in critical, according to hospital officials on Wednesday.
Martin was operating a bicycle with the child in a carrier behind the bike, heading west on Red Ridge Road in Limestone Township, Union County, troopers said. Bean-Dowell's 2006 Ford Explorer struck a bicycle and carrier and fled the scene Tuesday around 10:10 a.m., Barrett said.
Tuesday troopers interviewed Bean-Dowell around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to court documents. Bean-Dowell told police he left his house early in the morning to visit his mother then parked off of Creek Road, in Hartley Township, Union County, to walk a creek, troopers said.
Bean-Dowell told troopers he walked the creek for several hours and when he was driving home he noticed his passenger side mirror was damaged, according to court documents.
Troopers checked Bean-Dowell's license and discovered it was under suspension for a DUI arrest, troopers said.
A forensic team processed the 20016 Ford Explorer and determined parts found at the scene matched the Ford Explorer, troopers said.
Shards of glass were found throughout the vehicle, troopers said. A large part of the passenger-side mirror was discovered on the passenger side floor of the vehicle, troopers said.
Small pieces of glass were also discovered on Bean-Dowell's jacket, troopers said.
Police said the vehicle came up from behind Martin, first striking the tow-behind carrier that the child was riding in, then hit the bicycle before fleeing west along Red Ridge Road.