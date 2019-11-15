SUNBURY — Two defendants charged in the severe beating case of 3-year-old Arabella Parker waived their rights to preliminary hearings Friday.
Criminal cases against Parker's mother, Samantha Delcamp, 23, of Trevorton, and Christy Willis, 50 of Sunbury, now move on to Northumberland County Court. Willis is the mother of 19-year-old Jahrid Burgess, Delcamp's boyfriend who is accused of beating Parker so severely on Oct. 10 that the child remains critically injured.
The pair were scheduled for preliminary hearings today before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic. The hearings were to be at the county courthouse rather than Gembic’s district office out of security concerns.
State troopers charged Delcamp with child endangerment, obstruction, hindering apprehension and false reports. Willis is charged with obstruction, hindering apprehension and false reports. They’re each held on $200,000 cash bail.
Attorney Jasmin Angelique Smith, the public defender representing Willis, asked Gembic to modify her client's bail from unsecured to supervised because Willis had no criminal history. Gembic denied that motion.
District Attorney Tony Matulewicz opposed the motion because he said the charges are serious and they come out of a domestic violence setting.
Attorney Michael Charles O'Donnell, the public defender representing Delcamp, did not request a bail modification.
Burgess is held on $500,000 cash bail. He has no court hearings scheduled at this time.
Arabella Parker's aunt, Mandy Kegler, of Sunbury, was granted full custody of Arabella Parker after a Northumberland County Judge granted the special relief during a hearing Wednesday morning.