Sunbury businessman Penn Seiple passed away at Geisinger Medical Center Thursday night due to injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident Wednesday on Sunbury Road, Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn confirmed this morning.
Seiple, 69, of Sunbury, is the son of the late Stan Seiple who co-owned Seiple Architecture by Seiple Ltd., of Sunbury.
Lynn said the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries that occurred at around 6 p.m. on July 1.
Stonington state police said a deer ran onto Sunbury Road in Rush Township, Northumberland County, and struck Seiple's 2019 Honda CRF-450L motorcycle. Seiple was wearing a full-face helmet, troopers said. Troopers said the road was recently covered in oil and chipping.
Seiple was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, and died Thursday night, according to troopers.
Penn Seiple and his father ran the Seiple Foundation which donated money to various organizations throughout the Valley.
Former Sunbury Mayor Dave Persing said he worked with the Seiple family for years and said he was saddened to hear of the accident.
"He (Penn Seiple) would come to council meetings and tell us exactly what he thought," Persing said. "He would also come behind closed doors and help this city with various donations. He was a huge asset to this city and will be greatly missed."
According to the Seiple Foundation website, from 2017 to 2018 the foundation gave Sunbury $50,000 for community support. The foundation also donated $5,000 to the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging.
Current Mayor Kurt Karlovich said Penn Seiple visited City Hall regularly.
"This is so sad to hear," Karlovich said. "My sincere condolences to his family and friends. Penn (Seiple) was such an advocate for the growth of the city and he silently donated to ensure progress was being made."
City Administrator Jody Ocker said Penn Seiple was one of the first people she met when she took the job more than a year ago.
“It is a great loss to the city," she said. "He was one of the first community leaders I met and he would come and talk with me often. He would stop in with his dog, Lovey, and we would talk about things for the city. He was committed to the city and to the skating rink. He was just such a kind person and he will be missed by all of us here."
The Seiple family designed the Sunbury Skating Rink, according to city officials.
Seiple family friend Victoria Rosancrans said she was saddened by the loss.
"He will be missed so much, she said. "He was an asset to this city and community"
Former Northumberland County Commissioner Vinny Clausi said he dealt with Penn Seiple when the county purchased the human services complex on North Second Street, which was owned by the Seiple family, instead of leasing it.
"He (Penn Seiple) cooperated with the county so many times," Clausi said. "I went to him to buy the buildings and he helped the county save millions of dollars. He was a gentleman and a good man to all the people he dealt with. He will be missed."