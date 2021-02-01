A slow-moving winter snowstorm, described by a meteorologist as "a classic nor'easter," is expecting to drop a foot of snow on the Valley over the next 24 hours.
Although there was just light, sporadic snowfall through most of the day Sunday, the most intense part of the storm will have started early this morning and last throughout the day into early Tuesday morning, said Alan Reppert, a meteorologist at AccuWeather in State College.
Most of the snowfall is expected to occur today and into early Tuesday morning, although by then, snowfall will be light. "We're not looking at much of an accumulation on Tuesday," Reppert said.
"But there'll be a foot of snow on the ground by then," he said.
The storm, which is massive in scope, began in the Midwest, moved east, then began its slow climb up the coast, Reppert said.
Snowfall amounts will be higher south and east of the Valley, he noted.
As of 5:30 this morning, the National Weather Service in State College released some early snow totals. Three inches of snow have fallen in Danville and Shamokin, while. 3.5 inches of snow has been measured.
Between 6 and 12 more inches of snow is expected by tomorrow morning.
Schools going virtual. Some not
The snowstorm has presented school administrators with an interesting dilemma. All Valley school districts are either closed as a snow day or will be conducted as 100 percent virtual instruction.
Visit the website at www.dailyitem.com for the latest on school closings today.
"The Selinsgrove School District will have a distance learning day," said Superintendent Frank Janknowski, on Sunday.
"Whenever there is a weather event, we look at the specifics of the type of storm, the timing of it, and how the timing of when we are is connected to previous or upcoming 'days off' for students," he said. "Those specifics determine whether we have a distance learning day or a traditional closed day. We feel confident that our approach (on Monday) will enable learning to occur while also affording students the ability to enjoy the wintery landscape of Central PA on a 'snow day'."
This decision, he added, "will also serve as a reset day, as it pertains to handling specific COVID cases, making it very likely we will not have a COVID disruption later in the week."
The Lewisburg School District will be remote, Superintendent Jennifer Polinchock said on Sunday.
"All staff will work remotely, but our SACC (School Age Child Care) program is open and meal pick-up is available from 12 to 1 at Kelly Elementary School only.
"This will be a long, slow storm with about a foot of snow when all is said and done," she said. Letting folks know on Sunday, she said, "gives them time to plan."
In order to keep students and staff safe on Monday, said Milton School District Superintendent Cathy Keegan on Sunday, "the district will provide all education 100 percent virtually. Lunch availability will be dependent on road conditions. Watch Facebook, Sapphire, and the website for updated lunch information."
Meanwhile, Danville Superintendent Ricki Boyle said on Sunday: "Since we had so many virtual days between Thanksgiving and New Year's, our families are ready for some relief, so it will be a snow day."
Mifflinburg is also calling today a "snow day." All schools are closed with no remote instruction. Makeup day is Feb. 15, said a posting on the district's website. Meal distribution for families on remote instruction or e-Learning will not occur on Monday. We will anticipate distribution to occur at the same time and place on the day we return.
Preparing for the storm
Due to the severity of the winter storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Sunday night said it is temporarily reducing the speed limit to 45 mph on Interstates 80 and 180.
PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel.
At the Sunbury PennDOT maintenance depot, six trucks were already out on the roads by mid-Sunday morning, treating roadways in advance of the anticipated heavier snowfall later in the day and overnight, said foreman Rich Floyd.
"We are already on 12-hour shifts," he said, "which is standard practice."
Floyd said that "spreaders" were out treating roads with brine, an anti-icing process used by PennDOT as a preventative before snow starts to fall.
To prevent ice from building up on the road surface, PennDOT trucks spread a 50/50 mixture of salt to melt the ice and small stones called anti-skid to provide traction. Floyd said that both brine and the 50/50 mix were being spread by trucks.
During a storm, PennDOT will plow and salt major highways first before moving to the less-traveled rural roads.
Meanwhile, UGI on Sunday issued a press release with some "winter-wise" suggestions and safe practices when clearing ice and snow that could affect the operation of appliances serving homes and businesses
Clear any accumulation of snow or ice from the outside vents of your appliances, UGI suggested. This allows the airflow necessary for safe appliance operation. Blocked vents can lead to a dangerous build-up of carbon monoxide inside your home.
Should a significant amount of snow accumulate clear snow from the area around your natural gas meter, providing a path for UGI personnel who may require access. Remove snow or ice accumulations carefully from around your gas meter. Keep snow blowers, snowplows and other powered equipment, which can damage natural gas facilities, away from the gas meter.
Do not use sharp objects, salt, ice melting chemicals, or hot water to remove snow and ice from your gas meter, UGI recommends.