SUNBURY — Crews have been called into clean and disinfect all Shikellamy schools today after students were sent home early due to potential exposure to COVID-19 at two schools, superintendent Jason Bendle said,
Bendle said Priestley Elementary and Shikellamy High School may have had individuals exposed to the virus. Nothing has been confirmed, Bendle said.
"I am erring on the side of safety right now," Bendle said Friday morning. "It is a precautionary measure. I will update everyone throughout the day."
Bendle said the district will continue to update the situation and let the public know what will happen with classes resuming for Monday.
"The safety of our students and staff is our primary concern," Bendle said.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted when they become available.