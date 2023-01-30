COAL TOWNSHIP — A house fire is under investigation after the blaze broke loose at a single-family home in Coal Township Monday afternoon.
Coal Township Deputy Fire Chief Mike Timco said the first call came in from 911 at 12:02 p.m. for a structure fire at the corner of Maple and Holly streets.
Timco said the department did not have an actual numerical number on the home and that no one was inside the home at the time of the blaze.
Timco said the house was recently sold and he was not sure if there was insurance on the property.
The chief said the incident is under investigation and had no information yet on details of the probe.
Timco said firefighters had the blaze under control within 30 minutes but the home is a total loss.
"We are not sure what started it because we couldn't get deep into the structure," he said.
Timco said a state police fire marshal is investigating.
The alarm came in just after noon and was upgraded to a second alarm a few minutes later, Timco said.
"Everyone did a great job and no other structures nearby suffered any damage," Timco said.
Timco said Coal Township was assisted by Shamokin, Kulpmont and Overlook fire companies.
State police have not yet issued a report on the incident.
Fire crews responded to another house fire in the township, on Woodlawn Avenue, at around 7 p.m.