COAL TOWNSHIP — A two-alarm dwelling fire Tuesday morning drew more than two dozen firefighters after there were reports of explosions on scene, according to county officials.
The double home at 1620 and 1622 W. Arch St. sustained heavy damage and spread causing damage to a house nearby, according to county officials.
Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control quickly, Coal Township Deputy Fire Chief Mike Timco said.
Timco said the fire started in the kitchen of 1622 W. Arch Street and spread to 1620 but the majority of the damage was done in 1622.
The initial call to Northumberland County 911 reported there were explosions, but Timco said when firefighters arrived they did not see anything that would lead them to believe there were explosions.
Timco said he believes it could have been the windows busting from the heat.
Fire personnel said the homeowner will be staying with relatives.
Timco said a state police fire marshal reported the fire as accidental but undetermined.