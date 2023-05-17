SUNBURY — Jose Colon pleaded guilty to third-degree homicide and 64 other criminal charges related to the fatal shooting of Kasandra Ortiz and a seven-hour standoff with police in February 2018.
Colon, 46, of Shamokin, appeared before Northumberland County Senior Judge Charles Saylor on Wednesday and entered the plea for the two consolidated cases, avoiding a trial in June. Colon admitted to shooting Ortiz, 23, on Feb. 26, 2018, and then having a standoff with police overnight into Feb. 27.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered by Saylor. Colon, who faces up to 40 years in prison just for the third-degree homicide charge, will be sentenced at 11 a.m. Sept. 26 by Saylor.
District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said Colon agreed to plead to third-degree homicide, which is considered a reckless act with indifference to the value of human life. First-degree homicide involves intent.
"This case won't go to trial, and we won't have to put the family through it," he said. "It would be a waste of taxpayer money to go to trial."
Matulewicz took the death penalty off the table and agreed to not request any specific concurrent or consecutive sentences. The judge will make a decision on sentencing, he said.
Colon had little to say during the court proceeding, only answering the judge's questions with one-word answers. He also declined to speak following the hearing when being escorted out of the courthouse to a sheriff's vehicle.
Colon allegedly confessed in 2018 to striking Ortiz in the head and face outside her apartment at 409 N. Rock St., Shamokin, and continuing the assault after she was knocked to the ground. Colon told police he dragged the bloodied woman to a nearby dirt lot at Rock and Spurzheim streets where he shot her once and left her body before fleeing the scene, according to court documents.
A standoff began after police officers tracked Colon to his top-floor apartment at about 11 p.m. It continued overnight into Feb. 27, ending about 5:30 a.m. when he was struck by a bullet from a state police emergency response team member in an exchange of gunfire. He allegedly fired 11 shots during the seven-hour standoff.
Colon is charged with criminal homicide and 11 counts of attempted homicide of law enforcement officers, as well as 25 felony charges of aggravated assault, illegally possessing a firearm and assault of a law enforcement officer. The remaining charges are misdemeanor counts.
He is being held as an inmate without bail due to the nature of the charges.
Defense attorney Richard J. Fuschino Jr., of Philadelphia, is representing Colon.
Angelic Ortiz, the mother of Kasandra Ortiz, and family members attended the plea hearing. Angelic declined to comment.