SUNBURY — Convicted serial rapist John Kurtz will likely spend the rest of his life in jail after he was sentenced to 59 to 270 years in prison on Tuesday in Northumberland County Court.
Kurtz, 46, of Shamokin, who is a former State Correctional Institution-Coal Township prison guard, was convicted by a jury on all 43 counts against him in October. Victims and relatives called Kurtz a monster, evil and a wolf in sheep's clothing in reference to his military and correctional background.
"Just like the wolf your day of reckoning has come," said President Judge Saylor just prior to sentencing. He told Kurtz that he inflicted "unimaginable terror" to his victims and "unrelenting fear" as they had to live with the knowledge that their attacker was free.
Over five days of testimony in October, the commonwealth laid out evidence and presented testimony that Kurtz was responsible for multiple kidnappings, rapes and attempted kidnappings of five victims within Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties between November 2012 and April 2017. Charges included 27 felonies and 16 misdemeanors of rape, kidnapping, burglary, strangulation and related charges.
On Tuesday, more than 30 people gathered in the courtroom. People held hands, victims spoke to one another and stared straight at Kurtz during sentencing. One man held rosary beads, while others stared at Kurtz as he was told to stand for his sentencing.
Victim felt helpless
One of the victims said she couldn't stay at home alone after the attack and she was suspicious of everyone. She had flashbacks and felt helpless, she said.
She said she would drive 90 minutes to her parents' home so she wasn't alone. She would stay at friends' and family's homes. She would walk around stores for hours so she didn't have to be home alone.
Her husband had harsh words to say to Kurtz and Kurtz's public defender Michael Suders, telling them both to "rot in hell."
"There's no place on this earth for evil like him (Kurtz)," said the husband. "Please make sure he dies in a prison cell."
He said he wanted to kill his wife's attacker when she first reported the rape but being with his family means more to him than being in jail. He said Kurtz's family is better off without him.
"I wish you nothing but the worst," the man said.
Another victim said recalling the events to the police was a "nightmare" and she had harsh reactions to medication. She said Kurtz failed in being a good example for his children and he failed his whole family.
"You haven't to defeated me," she said. "You have empowered me."
Another woman attacked
Another victim from Elysburg was kidnapped and raped in 2002, but Kurtz was not charged in the incident due to the statute of limitations. Kurtz originally confessed to attacking her but the testimony and evidence were not allowed to be used in the trial or the sentencing. That victim approached members of the media to give a victim impact statement and asked for her name — Susan Dimm — to be used.
"I was consumed with fear," said Dimm. "I didn't know why he was taking me. I assumed he would kill me. I prayed I was strong enough to handle it and my kids would be strong enough to handle not having their mom."
Kurtz left her in the middle of the woods and she walked barefoot for nearly two hours to a nearby road where she found someone to help her and call the police, she said.
"I forgive him very quickly because I didn't want to have that in my life, I just wanted to have the best life," said Dimm. "I have not let it control my life. I just wanted my story out there, because I felt I was being silenced. He was allowed to say something, but I wasn't."
Dimm said she has no compassion for Kurtz.
"I learned I'm a strong, resilient woman and I can live with that," said Dimm. "I wanted to ask him if he could live with what he did to me."
Kurtz sentenced
Saylor did not give Kurtz any leeway as he enforced the law and sent Kurtz away for what will appear to be the rest of his life. After the sentence was delivered victims looked at each other and smiled.
Kurtz stared straight ahead and never turned around to look the people in attendance. He said nothing during the hearing and had to be prompted by Saylor to verbally say no when asked if he had any statements for the court and the victims.
After the verdict was delivered three deputy sheriffs and Sheriff Bob Wolfe surrounded Kurtz and led him out of the courtroom.
Moments later outside of the Courthouse, Kurtz was placed inside a sheriff's vehicle and sent back to Northumberland County Prison, where he will wait to be transferred to a state facility for the next six decades.
Kurtz who spent 1,185 days in the county lockup, cost taxpayers approximately $88,875 at the county price tag of $75 per day to house inmates.
Prior to the sentencing, Kurtz was determined to be a sexually violent predator and has a disorder after an assessment from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board.
Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner said she was pleased with the outcome.
"We're happy to bring closure to the victims and we're thankful to the state police for their investigation," said Skinner.
The arresting officers were Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Trooper Joel Follmer and PSP Corporal Jeffery Vilello. Numerous other members of the Pennsylvania State Police, PSP Crime Lab, PSP C.I.A. (Criminal Investigation Assessment) Unit, F.B.I – Behavioral Analysis Unit, Pa. Department of Corrections and others contributed to the investigation. Trooper Kevin Kearney was instrumental during trial preparation.
“PSP Tpr. Follmer and Cpl. Vilello conducted an exhaustive investigation which required a tremendous investment of time and resources in addition to using ultra-modern criminal investigative techniques which used the highest technology available” said District Attorney Tony Matulewicz.
Skinner put hundreds of hours both throughout the investigation and in preparation for the trial and sentencing, he said.
"She routinely works nights, weekends, and holidays to perfect her case including over 114 hours in overtime on the trial alone," he said. "Skinner has a passion to see victims get justice. She is a true asset to the D.A.'s office and I am extremely fortunate to have her as my number one sex crimes trial prosecutor. She constantly gives everything she does her all."
PSP and the Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office worked closely throughout the entire investigation and prosecution, he said.
“Skinner and Follmer made a great team, they worked tirelessly giving this investigation and prosecution everything and then some” said Matulewicz. "Our residents are fortunate to have police and prosecutors with such a determined commitment to justice and the victims."
He added, “Kurtz would have to live to be over 100 years old before he even has a chance to see the light of day. It is likely a life sentence."