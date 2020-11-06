SHAMOKIN DAM — A Beavertown motorcyclist was killed Friday afternoon when she was struck by an 84-year-old motorist at the intersection of Routes 11-15 and Eleventh Avenue.
Aimee Auman, 33, was traveling south on Routes 11-15 at 3:09 p.m. when Marlene Fama, 84, of Lewisburg, turned left onto Eleventh Avenue into the path of Auman's motorcycle, Shamokin Dam Police Chief Timothy Bremigen said.
Auman was pronounced dead at the scene by Snyder County Coroner Bill Pheasant.
Fama was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment and released.
North- and southbound traffic on the Strip was limited for four hours while borough and state police investigated with the assistance of the Selinsgrove borough police, Snyder County District Attorney's Office, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Shamokin Dam and Hummels Wharf Fire departments.
The investigation continues, Bremigen said.