A Bloomsburg University sophomore was killed after falling from a cliff in Mayberry Township, Montour County, and a classmate was injured Friday afternoon.
Greg Anstine, of York, and Kyra Defstefano, of Hatfield, were walking in the area of Sharp Ridge Road when both fell from the cliff, Coroner Scott Lynn said.
"They were enjoying the view," said Lynn who described the area as "very icy and very dangerous" due to the steep drop.
When Anstine began to fall, Defstefano reached out to him and also stumbled, Lynn said.
Destefano was able to grab a tree on the side of the cliff and called 911 at 3:05 p.m.
Responding to the scene were fire crews from Northumberland and Montour counties.
Defstefano was taken to Geisinger Medical Center with unknown injuries.
Lynn said Anstine died from multiple blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bloomsburg University spokesman Tom McGuire confirmed the death of Anstine, who had been studying business administration at the college and was on the Dean's List three times during his college studies.
Defstefano is a junior majoring in education, McGuire said.
"The BU community is saddened by the passing of Greg and we ask everyone to keep his family and friends in their thoughts during this time," he said.