The Union County coroner has been called to the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash that has shut down Interstate 80 in both directions.
According to emergency radio communication, up to 20 vehicles were involved in the crash which occurred around 1:20 p.m. near mile marker 202 in the east and westbound lanes in White Deer Township. Union County emergency officials confirmed the coroner's office has been called to the scene.
Evangelical Community Hospital tweeted out that is responding to the "mass casualty" incident and receiving patients.
The hospital also released the following statement: "On Wednesday, December 18, 2019 a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 began impacting Hospital operations. The Hospital has initiated the Hospital Incident Command System (HICS) and is currently receiving patients from the incident. We are working with other hospitals in the area to provide a coordinated approach to patient care and essential responding staff are handling the event."
A second tweet from the hospital asks family members of those involved in the crash to head to a family center established at Best Western Country Cupboard to speak with a staff member. Family members are not to respond to the hospital, officials said.
PennDOT has shut down the interstate in both directions for 34 miles. Westbound traffic is being detoured at I-180 to Route 220. Eastbound traffic is being detoured at the Jersey Shore exit to Route 220 and I-180. Get live updates at 511pa.com.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.