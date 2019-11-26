SHAMOKIN — Northumberland County coroner James Kelley has been called to the scene of the fire along East Dewart Street in Shamokin.
Firefighters were first called to the scene of the fire around 6:30 a.m.
Smoke could be seen rising from the building and crews were inside the residence conducting an interior attack. Flames were visible throughout the structure.
Firefighters from Shamokin and Coal Township are on the scene with AREA Services as well. The state police fire marshal is also on scene.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted when they become available.