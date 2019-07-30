SHAMOKIN — Firefighters continue working to extinguish an early morning blaze involving approximately 10 row homes in the city’s Fifth Ward that caused the Northumberland County Coroner’s Office to be dispatched to the scene.
First responders were dispatched about 5:45 a.m. to the unit block of North Franklin Street for a reported structure fire with entrapment. Initial reports were for two people trapped inside a home. One male was taken by ambulance from the scene.
Vic Rutkowski slept on his couch at 18 N. Franklin St. when he was awakened by sirens from emergency vehicles and began to smell smoke, though he couldn’t see smoke inside his home.
“I walked out the front door, all the firefighters there pulled me out,” Rutkowski said, standing with a friend out of harm's way. “Out front, it was ridiculous. I saw the smoke and the flames.”
Some 30 individual units were assigned to the fire, according to the county’s public incident webpage, including the entirety of the Shamokin Fire Bureau and its chiefs and fire police. Additional manpower and apparatus from Overlook, Atlas, Mount Carmel and Sunbury arrived on scene among others.
Deputy Coroner Jim Gotlob arrived on the scene at 7:30 a.m. He hasn’t been able to access a property where it’s reported a resident was trapped inside.
At 8:15 a.m., smoke and occasional flames were still visible at the front and rear of the four homes that appeared most heavily damage: 14-20 N. Franklin St.
Approximately 10 homes in all are involved in the fire to some degree: 8-26 N. Franklin St.
Nicole Bainbridge lives at 26 N. Franklin St. with her fiance and their dog. The couple were asleep when a neighbor called to alert them to the blaze a few doors down the block, spreading towards their home.
“As I woke up, you could smell the fire,” Bainbridge said, standing safely across the street watching firefighters work.
Firefighters mounted an interior and exterior attack to knock the flames back and prevent the blaze from spreading further along in the row of homes. They ran hoses into some of the buildings and used ladder two trucks to access the roofs and cut holes to ventilate the structures.
A hose from one ladder truck was used to soak the fire from above while fire crews trained aimed hoses at the blaze from ground level to the front and rear of the structures. At 6:45 a.m., fire officials sounded truck sirens directing all firefighters to evacuate from inside the structures to battle from the exterior.
Heavy smoke rose from the scene and spread through the city, allowing the fire to be smelled from blocks away.
Franklin Street is a narrow one-way. Parking is permitted on-street on both sides. It made for a congested scene. At one point, smoke settled between the burning homes and an old lumber yard building directly across the street, turning the scene gray and limiting visibility.
North Franklin Street and the streets immediately surrounding the fire scene are snaked with fire hose connected to hydrants and engines.
Betty Dillon lives at 35 N. Franklin St. She was already awake when emergency vehicles arrived on her block. She walked onto her front porch.
"We came out and saw the flames. That smoke was bad," Dillon said.
More details will be published when they become available.