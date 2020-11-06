Snyder County coroner Bill Pheasant confirmed that one person was killed in a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle this afternoon in Shamokin Dam.
The crash occurred about 3:09 p.m. and is still impacting traffic in the region.
Motorists who travel Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam are advised a crash is impacting traffic in both directions near the intersection with Eleventh Avenue, including traffic on the Route 61 Veterans Memorial Bridge.
Motorists should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
Emergency vehicles are blocking part of the road to clean up the scene of the crash.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.