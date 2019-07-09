SHAMOKIN DAM — Snyder County Coroner William Pheasant confirmed this afternoon that one person was killed in a crash that shut down Routes 11/15 for more than six hours today.
Pheasant did not release an identity of the victim who was in a passenger vehicle that crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer and was crushed under the rear of the truck. Another tractor-trailer hit the rear of the car.
Crews have cleared the scene of a fatal accident along Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam and the road has reopened in all directions.
The emergency exit into the Orchard Hills shopping plaza and residential neighborhood located at the off-ramp from the Veterans Memorial Bridge was open to traffic, Shamokin Dam Mayor Joe McGranahan said.
The crash occurred about 9:15 a.m.
More details will be published when they become available.