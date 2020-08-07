SELINSGROVE — A 52-year-old Selinsgrove man was killed Thursday morning when a pick-up truck crashed into the motorcycle he was driving on Route 204.
Dean Dorman died from injuries sustained in the 7:54 a.m. Thursday crash in Jackson Township, Snyder County Coroner Bill Pheasant confirmed.
The accident occurred when the unidentified driver of the 2019 Ford F350 crossed the double yellow lines and collided head-on with Dorman's northbound 2009 Harley-Davidson Sportster on Route 204, 470 feet east of Benfer Drive, state police at Selinsgrove said.
The investigation continues, police said. Route 204 was closed for several hours Thursday following the crash.
State police were assisted on scene by the New Berlin Fire Department and Ambulance Service, DH& and ambulance service, Hummels Wharf Ambulance Service and Kratzerville Fire Department.