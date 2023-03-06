Two Middleburg youths died in an early morning crash on Route 104 in Snyder County Monday.
State police at Selinsgrove did not name the victims, only identifying them as males aged 17 and 14 from Middleburg.
The 17-year-old was driving a 2008 Honda Civic with the 14-year-old in the front passenger seat when he lost control descending a hill while traveling south on Route 104 in Perry Township at 6:55 a.m., police said.
The teen's vehicle crossed into the northbound lane, colliding with a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado before both vehicles came to rest off the road, police said.
The two youths died at the scene. Both were wearing seatbelts, police said.
The identity of the driver of the other vehicle was not released by police.
Both lanes of Route 104 between Red Bank Road in Washington Township and Summit Road in Franklin Township were closed for several hours due to the accident.
Assisting police at the scene were Fremont Fire and Rescue Company, Reliance Hose Rescue Company, Reliance Ambulance, Freeburg and Kratzerville fire police.