DANVILLE — A 28-year-old Danville area woman died early Tuesday after she was struck by a pickup truck as she crossed Route 54 near Montour Street, Danville police reported.
Police Chief Jonathan Swank said that, based on the investigation and witness statements, it appears that Gloria Hutchinson attempted to cross the eastbound lanes of the road, also known as Continental Boulevard, on foot from the area of the Sunoco station just after 7 a.m. She was struck by a silver 2010 Dodge Dakota driven eastbound by Frederick Wagner V, 25, of the Baltimore area. Swank said Wagner attempted to avoid the collision.
Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn said in a release Hutchinson ran into the pickup's path and the driver swerved to try to avoid hitting her. He said she died of multiple blunt force injuries. Standard toxicology testing is pending results, Lynn added.
"Deputies Eamon Shoff and Scott Lynn II responded to the scene, along with myself," Lynn said.
Police do not plan to filed charges against the driver, Swank said.
"Despite lifesaving measures by witnesses and first responders, Hutchinson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Montour County Coroner's Office," Swank wrote in his release.
Police and other Danville area emergency services were dispatched to the scene at 7:13 a.m.
Swank said the road was wet, but he didn't think it was raining at the time.
Swank said Hutchinson had lived in the area and last lived at one of the hotels in nearby Valley Township.
"It's just a sad occurrence," he said.
In addition to Danville police and fire police, Mahoning Township police, Danville Ambulance and Danville Fire Department responded, along with Washingtonville, Point Township and Northumberland fire companies to assist with traffic control, a Montour County 911 dispatcher said.
During the response and the following investigation, both eastbound and westbound lanes of the road were closed until about 9:15 a.m.