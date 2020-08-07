SELINSGROVE — A 52-year-old Selinsgrove man was killed Thursday morning when a pick-up truck crashed into the motorcycle he was driving on Route 204.
Dean Dorman died from injuries sustained in the 7:54 a.m. Thursday crash in Jackson Township, Snyder County Coroner Bill Pheasant confirmed.
Antonio S. Vazquez, 48, of York was southbound on Route 204, 470 feet east of Benfer Drive, when his 2019 Ford F350 crossed the double yellow lines and collided head-on with Dorman's northbound 2009 Harley-Davidson Sportster, state police at Selinsgrove said.
Dorman was wearing a helmet, police said. Vazquez was uninjured.
The investigation continues.
Police were assisted at the scene by New Berlin Fire Department and Ambulance, Dauntless Hook & Ladder Ambulance, Hummels Wharf Ambulance and Kratzerville Fire Company.