ELYSBURG — The Northumberland County Coroner's officer is on the scene of a fatal fire in Elysburg following initial reports from emergency communication of one person trapped inside a garage.
Emergency crews from six municipalities knocked down a two-alarm fire at a one-story ranch home along Hemlock Lane. The first call came around 10:20 a.m. for a garage fire. A second alarm was quickly called at the one-story ranch home.
Lois Moffitt and her daughter Catherine Pennycoff were leaving Moffit's house a few doors away from the fire on the 100 block of Hemlock Lane when they saw flames and smoke. Moffitt said the front end of the garage was on fire so she banged on the door of the home to see if anyone else was inside. She said her daughter called 911.
Crews have the fire under control after running fire hoses through the garage along with front and rear doors of the home.
Fire crews from Ralpho Township, Elysburg, Catawissa, Overlook, Coal Township and Stonington are on the scene along with ambulances from AREA Services and Elysburg and the Ralpho Police.
This is a developing story. More details will be released when they become available.