An official from the Union County coroner's office is at the scene of a crash along Route 15, just south of Lewisburg this afternoon.
The tractor-trailer was heading south on Route 15 near the crossover with River Road and Beagle Club Road when the accident occurred.
The crash occurred just before noon and involved a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer. A lane restriction is in place along Route 15, from Route 45 in Lewisburg and Furnace Road, according to 511pa.com.
PennDOT is reporting traffic is restricted in both north and southbound lanes. Route 15 northbound traffic can expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted. Route 15 southbound lanes are closed and traffic is being directed to the Route 15 northbound (passing) lane.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.