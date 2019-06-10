SUNBURY — The man killed by a train Sunday in Upper Augusta Township was positively identified late Monday by Northumberland County Coroner James F. Kelley, as Dustin W. Weirick, 39.
Kelley said Weirick was identified by using his tattoos. The identification was done Monday afternoon at UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury Hospital. Weirick has family in the Sunbury area, Kelley said.
Kelley ruled his death an accident caused by multiple blunt force trauma injuries.
"The Sunbury trespasser incident occurred on Norfolk Southern tracks and involved a Norfolk Southern train," said Rachel McDonnell Bradshaw, Norfolk Southern Corporation, of Norfolk, Va.
According to the Federal Railroad Administration’s Office of Safety Analysis, there have been six railroad trespasser fatalities year to date by Norfolk Southern trains in Pennsylvania. In all of 2018, there were five Norfolk Southern trespasser fatalities.
Counting all railroads in all of Pennsylvania there have been 11 total trespasser deaths in 2019; in 2018 there were 15.
Loni Martz Briner, a spokesperson for railroad company North Shore Railroad said on Monday morning that "it was a very sad situation."
While expressing remorse for Weirick, Martz Briner said the accident was also "an awful situation for the conductor and the engineer, who had to experience the incident. Unfortunately, all too often we hear of people using railroad tracks as a sidewalk. It's not that and it's dangerous."
Weirick was struck by the train in the area of State Route 147 near its intersection with Brush Valley Road, Upper Augusta Township, at 3:55 p.m.
The train was traveling north and Weirick was walking north in the middle of the Norfolk Southern Railway tracks when he was struck, police said.