Rebecca Landrith suffered multiple gunshots to her head before her body was left near the eastbound off-ramp at the Mile Run exit on Interstate 80 in White Deer Township, Union County, according to Coroner Dominick Adamo.
Adamo, who completed an autopsy on the 47-year-old Virginia woman, said it’s likely Landrith was killed elsewhere Saturday or Sunday and was left along the interstate. He ruled the death a homicide.
State troopers are investigating Landrith’s death. Her body was discovered Sunday morning by a PennDOT worker about 11 miles west of the Route 15 interchange. Police said Landrith was wearing maternity jeans, a purple shirt with a black leather jacket.
Police said Landrith has ties to South Dakota and Utah and that she recently traveled through parts of the Midwest.
Trooper Tyler Watson, lead investigator, said the investigation remains open. Anyone with information is asked to call Watson at 570-524-2662.