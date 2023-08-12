LAURELTON — A 33-year-old Johnstown woman was killed in an accident at the Union County West End Fair on Friday night after she was struck by a piece of machinery that broke off a vehicle participating in the tractor pull and flew into the crowd.
The Union County West End Fair is held annually in Laurelton. The 98th annual weeklong event ends Saturday.
The Union County Coroner's office was dispatched to investigate the death of 33-year-old Brandy Horner, of Johnstown, Pa., said Union County Coroner Dominick Adamo.
"Mrs. Horner was a spectator at the Union County West End Fair tractor pull. She was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital and was pronounced deceased at 9:23 p.m. due to injuries sustained by flying debris from an engine part failure," he said.
An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.
Out of respect to the family, no other information will be released, Adamo said.
During a tractor pull event, the vehicle being driven sustained an equipment malfunction, according to Trooper Troy R. Croak, of State Police at Milton.
It was discovered an exhaust wheel within a turbo housing of the tractor became dislodged and ejected from the manifold. The exhaust wheel struck the victim in her neck, while she was seated as a spectator of the event, according to police documents.
Extensive life-saving medical efforts were made by off-duty medical personnel at the scene and Fire/EMS personal who responded to the scene.
Police said there is no suspicion of foul play or criminal activity involved in the investigation.
The West End County Fair canceled the events at the pulling track scheduled for Saturday night due to unforeseen circumstances, according to a post on its Facebook.
Everything else scheduled at the fair Saturday would go on as planned, the post said.