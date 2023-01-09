SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Borough Police Officer Scott Grove will be off the job for another four weeks without pay and could return with conditions placed on his employment.
Council members agreed to the four-week unpaid suspension following a 40-minute executive session discussion with Chief Shanee Mitchell on Monday. Council president Marvin Rudnitsky was not present.
Grove, a 25-year veteran of the police department, was placed on paid administrative leave in mid-December for insubordination of the chief and Mayor Jeff Reed and harassment of Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch, Mitchell, Reed and council members Rudnitsky and Bobbie Owens as he attempted to address work-related concerns.
The council also approved having borough solicitor Robert Cravitz and Grove's attorney, Anthony Caputo, of Harrisburg, work out "conditions" for the officer's return to work.
Grove did not respond to a call for comment Monday afternoon.
His yearly salary as of Jan. 1 is $71,379.
During his leave with pay, Grove did speak out about his workplace concerns, including a new schedule that leaves the borough with fewer patrols and Mitchell's decision not to work a shift.
He denied the insubordination and harassment charges, saying he was simply trying to raise officers' concerns about police coverage in the community.
On Monday, the borough council hired Christopher Baker as a full-time officer at a salary of $54,179. He joins full-time officers Grove, Francis Petrovich and Elizabeth Shampanore and part-time officer Nathan Fisher.
Grove also denied his concerns are based on race or gender bias, issues that arose due to Mitchell being the first Black and female officer to lead a Valley police department.
A former police lieutenant in the City of Philadelphia, she was hired in August to succeed Tom Garlock who served as Selinsgrove's police chief for 27 years.
Mitchell was hired at a probationary salary of $85,000. Under a full-time contract that would take effect Feb. 1, her salary will be $88,000 a year, borough treasurer Sherri Badman said.