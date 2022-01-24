LEWISBURG — Country Cupboard, a staple in Union County for nearly 50 years, will close its doors by the end of the February.
The announcement was made Monday morning by Chris Baylor, the CEO and co-owner, and other family members. The 77,000-square foot Country Cupboard Restaurant and Shops employs about 140 full- and part-time employees.
Company officials said they hope to transition as many employees as they can to other local properties owed by Baylor-Hamm Companies, including Best Western Plus, Country Inn and Suites by Raddison and Matty's Sporthouse Grill.
"As a family we have decided to close Country Cupboard Restaurant and Shops," Robert Hamm, Jr., a co-owner, said. "The decision did not come overnight — nor is it easy to announce — however we have come to a semblance of peace with this decision and will be doing everything in our power to assist our many loyal full- and part-time employees to transition their careers."
Baylor said the current economic conditions partially played a role in the closure.
"There isn't one factor that led to our family's decision," Baylor said. "There are many reasons why we are announcing this sad news. Yes, food costs have skyrocketed. Yes, it's extremely difficult to hire and keep employees in today's job market and yes, restrictions from the pandemic made it incredibly difficult to serve our customers."
During a press conference Monday, Baylor said there are no immediate plays for the redevelopment of the property.
Baylor said they company "will do its absolute best to remain open" through February, while highlighting the current staffing crisis.
"We hope this time frame give sour employees a chance to transition and our customers the chance to redeem gift certificates."
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.