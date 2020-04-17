Additional staff and a field hospital on the grounds of the U.S. Penitentiary at Lewisburg in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak are among the demands being made by U.S. Reps. Fred Keller and Dan Meuser as 952 federal inmates are moved from a tornado-damaged Estill, S.C., prison to the Union County facility.
In a letter sent Friday to Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal, the congressmen say several steps must be taken to ensure adequate coverage at the medium-security prison in Lewisburg where about 500 prisoners had been housed until late this week when the South Carolina inmates were moved in.
"This rapid increase in USP Lewisburg’s inmate population will create challenges for the prison’s staff who have been operating with a significantly smaller inmate population for several years. The added stress brought on by the new inmates will be compounded by the fact that more than 30 staff members from USP Lewisburg have been deployed to BOP facilities in Ohio and New York ravaged by COVID-19,” the letter reads in part.
The letter also refers to the stress on local hospitals that such a large influx of inmates could have during the coronavirus pandemic. Officials from Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger Medical Center and Union County have repeatedly voiced concern to the BOP about the devastating impact a potential COVID-19 outbreak would have on local healthcare providers and the community.
To aid the short-staff personnel at USP Lewisburg, Keller and Meuser are demanding the recall of 30 USP Lewisburg employees sent last week to New York and Ohio prisons hit hard by COVID-19 and allow them to "begin the quarantine process so they can get back to work;" sending backup staff to the facility; transferring staff from the Estill, S.C., prison that was damaged by Monday's storm and preparing to build a field hospital at the Lewisburg facility in case of a coronavirus outbreak.
Keller has been opposing all federal inmate movements during the coronavirus epidemic and said the BOP "failed to take proactive steps to combat COVID-19 that would have allowed them appropriate options in the event of disasters like the one at FCI Estill."
Also Friday, the three Union County commissioners, Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz and Montour County Commissioner Ken Holdren spoke by telephone with David Brewer, a senior deputy assistant director for the correctional program division at BOP.
Union County Commissioner Stacy Richards said the call was arranged by Sen. Pat Toomey after two separate letters seeking information from the federal agency about its coronavirus mitigation efforts were ignored. Brewer, she said, assured the county leaders that no more inmates will be transferred to the Lewisburg or Allenwood federal prisons.
During the 20-minute scheduled call, she said, Brewer was prepared to answer information about the South Carolina inmate transfers but not the broader issue of the BOP's efforts to contain the spread of the disease.
"What we are mostly concerned about is COVID-19. The BOP is required by law to coordinate medical care on an inmate basis," said Richards, adding that federal officials are taking temperatures and quarantining the incoming inmates but not testing them.
As of Friday, no inmates or staff at USP Lewisburg or the Estill, S.C., prison have tested positive for the disease, according to the BOP website. There have been 18 inmates deaths due to COVID-19 at other prisons nationwide as well as 473 inmates and 279 staff testing positive for the disease as of Thursday afternoon.
Brewer assured the commissioners that questions he was unable to answer regarding the BOP's handling of inmates and training of staff amid the health crisis would be answered next week, Richards said.